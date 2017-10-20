Watch Soccer Fan Fight Opposing Player While Holding Young Child

Soccer fans sometimes refuse to contain their support for the home team in the stands.

An Everton fan shoved a Lyon player Thursday at Goodison Park during a fiery moment in the teams’ UEFA Europa League game. As players from both sides brawled near the barrier, one fan reached over it and pushed the head of Lyon’s Anthony Lopes. Amazingly, the fan did so while holding a young child in his other arm.

The Everton fan with the kid didn't punch anybody – you can see him prevent the player going over the barrier – no?pic.twitter.com/sMHxRkzaYS — LoveEvertonForum (@LuvEvertonForum) October 19, 2017

Here’s another view of the incident.

Disgraceful behaviour from an Everton fan who's holding his son in his arms & throws a punch at a Lyon player…great parenting you idiot pic.twitter.com/DZ3foDrSCH — Shane Dunphy (@shane19eggman) October 20, 2017

Everton reacted swiftly and forcefully to the fan’s intervention.

“Club officials have reviewed the footage of an incident where supporters towards the front of the lower Gwladys Street End became involved in a confrontation between players,” Everton said in a statement, per The BBC. “We have identified one individual against whom action will now be taken. This will include a ban from attending future Everton fixtures, and the club registering a formal complaint with Merseyside Police.”

UEFA will hold a disciplinary meeting Nov. 16 after which it likely will sanction Everton for “aggressions by supporters against players.”

Fans, don’t let fellow fans fight players.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/FOX Soccer