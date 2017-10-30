Justin Verlander’s Instagram Post Perfectly Sums Up World Series Game 5

The World Series is taking its toll on Justin Verlander.

The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 in Game 5 of the Fall Classic on Sunday night at Minute Maid Park. It was a back-and-forth contest, with huge swings in momentum making for one of the most entertaining postseason games in recent memory.

It also was exhausting. Just ask Verlander, who posted the following photo to Instagram shortly after the Astros’ dramatic walk-off victory.

Here's a #beforeandafter photo of me from that game. OMG!!!! what a crazy game!!! Took 40ish years off my life. 😂. But totally worth it!! #earnhistory A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

While an old man filter clearly is in play here, the before-and-after pic perfectly sums up the World Series thus far, especially with Game 5 lasting 5 hours and 17 minutes.

Verlander will take the ball in Game 6 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium with a chance to give the Astros their first World Series title in franchise history.

