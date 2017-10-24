Malcolm Butler Gives ‘Credit Where Credit Is Due’ To Julio Jones For Touchdown Catch

Julio Jones made a fantastic touchdown catch Sunday night. Even Malcolm Butler can admit that.

With time winding down in the New England Patriots’ eventual 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Butler appeared in perfect position to intercept a Matt Ryan pass in the end zone. Jones had other plans, however, yanking the ball right out of the Patriots cornerback’s hands for a highlight-reel score.

Butler, who previously had watched Jones make several incredible catches in Super Bowl LI, tipped his cap to the All-Pro wideout in an Instagram post Monday afternoon.

Give credit where credit is due…. #OnToTheChargers A post shared by Malcolm CB Butler (@mac_bz) on Oct 23, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Jones was targeted a season-high 13 times against the Patriots, finishing with nine catches for 99 yards and the one touchdown.

“Great player,” Butler told reporters after the game. “You’ve just got to compete.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick also commended Jones for his catch while praising Butler for his competitiveness.

“The catch Julio made in the end zone — that’s a great play,” Belichick said in his postgame news conference. “We were right there, and he just went up there and made a Julio Jones play that he makes. I don’t know how many other guys in the league make that. So, even when we didn’t make (plays), we were close.”

After surrendering 33 or more points in three of their first four games this season, the Patriots have allowed 14, 17 and seven over the past three weeks. They will host the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday in the final game before their bye week.

