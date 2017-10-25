Matt Murray’s Jaw-Dropping Stick Stop Is NHL Save Of The Year

Matt Murray is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, but one of the most impressive moments of his young NHL career came Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender made an absolutely jaw-dropping save with his stick to rob Oilers forward Mark Letestu of a goal.

Incredible paddle save from Matt Murray #Pens pic.twitter.com/iYFmNmKVTi — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) October 25, 2017

The Oilers have struggled more than people expected this season, and Murray made their misery worse with that save.

He entered Tuesday night’s game at PPG Paints Arena with a 5-0-1 record, a 3.35 goals against average and a .896 save percentage.

