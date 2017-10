It didn’t take long for Jayson Tatum to make his way onto the highlight reel Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Just over a minute into the Boston Celtics’ matchup with the New York Knicks, Tatum followed up on an Aron Baynes’ missed field goal attempt with an absolutely thunderous put-back dunk.

Check out the Celtics rookie put Tim Hardaway Jr. on a poster in the video below:

Not too shabby for a 19-year-old.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images