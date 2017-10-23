NFL Confirms Justin Timberlake To Perform At Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

The rumor has been confirmed.

Music star and actor Justin Timberlake will be the main performer at the halftime show performance of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

The NFL announced the news Sunday.

Timberlake is a veteran on this stage, having performed at halftime of Super Bowl XXXV and Super Bowl XXXVIII.

The former *NSYNC member has a large selection of songs to choose from, so it should be an exciting show.

Thumbnail photo via Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK