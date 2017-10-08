NFL Injury Report: Week 5 Injury Updates For Notable Fantasy Football Stars

10:15 a.m.: The latest update on Andrew Luck is… not great. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback likely won’t return until at least November, per CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.
8:55 a.m.: Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams is expected to give it a go today.
Meanwhile, Chargers rookie wide receiver Mike Williams is expected to make his NFL debut next weekend, per Schefter.
8:51 a.m.: Let’s catch up to speed on some overnight injury news. First, here’s who already is ruled out, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter:
You likely can add Philadelphia Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood to that list:
Wide receivers Marqise Lee (rib), John Brown (quad) and Martavis Bryant (illness) all are listed as questionable but are expected to play, per Schefter.
8:45 a.m.: Mixed news on a pair of Packers:
8:40 a.m.: Bad news for the Tennessee Titans: Not only is Marcus Mariota not expected to play Sunday, he could be out a few more weeks with a hamstring injury, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
Meanwhile, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr also will sit out Sunday.
8:38 a.m. ET: Injuries already are starting to mount as we enter Week 5 of the NFL’s regular season.
Several teams have important players on the injury report this weekend: Will Marcus Mariota or Derek Carr suit up for their teams Sunday? Can Davante Adams or Ty Montgomery return for the Green Bay Packers in a crucial matchup with the Dallas Cowboys?
We’ll be tracking those injuries and more throughout the day on our live blog, so keep it right here for the latest news.
