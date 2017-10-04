NFL Odds: Patriots Still Super Bowl Favorites Despite Rough Start To Season

Given the New England Patriots’ uninspiring start to the season, some people have hopped off the bandwagon.

The oddsmakers, though, are staying put.

At 2-2 and facing a tough “Thursday Night Football” matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots aren’t even leading the AFC East. But they’re still favored not just to make it to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, but also to take home the Lombardi Trophy, according to OddsShark.

Check out the updated oddsboard in the tweet below:

Super Bowl odds: NE +450

GB +750

ATL/PIT/KC/SEA +1000

DAL +1400

DEN +1600

OAK +1800

PHI/DET +2200

CAR +2500

TB/HOU +2800

TEN +3300 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) October 2, 2017

History teaches us that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick somehow will right the ship and lead his team to at least the AFC Championship Game.

Still, the Pats’ porous defensive performance thus far has some wondering whether the team even is playoff-caliber.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images