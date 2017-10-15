NFL Rumors: Cowboys Will ‘Lean On’ Darren McFadden In Ezekiel Elliott’s Absence

Fantasy football owners have been running around trying to find out what the Dallas Cowboys will do in the wake of Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension being reinstated following Thursday’s ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

And apparently, Dallas will turn to a guy who hasn’t seen much of the field this year.

Many people expected the Cowboys to give the rock to Alfred Morris, as Darren McFadden has been a healthy scratch for much of the season.

But, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the opposite is true.

“I think the feeling inside the organization is that Darren McFadden is the guy they’re going to lean on,” Schefter reported on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown,” per CBS Sports.

While Morris has eight carries for 87 yards this season, McFadden has yet to tote the rock for Dallas. But Schefter reported that the Cowboys were stashing McFadden in case Elliott was forced to sit out.

“Alfred Morris is very talented and I think they’ll lean on him as well,” Schefter said. “But I think they’ve been saving McFadden for a time like this.”

Of course, Elliott still has a few legal maneuvers left so he might not be sitting come Week 7.

There you have it fantasy owners, it’s going to be McFadden and also Morris.

Choose wisely.

