NFL Rumors: Steelers’ Martavis Bryant Drawing Trade Calls; Patriots Interested?

If Martavis Bryant does want out of Pittsburgh, it appears there are several teams willing to facilitate a change of scenery.

The disgruntled Steelers wide receiver, expected to be inactive Sunday, reportedly has requested a trade out of Pittsburgh. And while the Steelers haven’t committed to dealing him, several teams have called expressing interest in Bryant, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

Per Rapoport, one of those interested teams could be the New England Patriots.

Contending teams keep calling #Steelers on Martavis Bryant (& #Patriots called on him pre-draft). PIT won't let a player force his way out pic.twitter.com/Ladv6tfCrp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2017

“We know that (Bryant) has asked the Steelers to be traded and is going to be inactive this weekend,” Rapoport told host Rich Eisen on “NFL Network.” “I’m told that has not stopped teams, contending teams, good teams from calling the Steelers and trying to trade for him.

“They have not said yes yet, but keep an eye on this, and here’s one: I am told the Patriots were among the teams who called on Bryant during the draft.”

Rapoport didn’t specify whether New England has called the Steelers about Bryant since the draft, but it would make sense for the Patriots to be looking for a wide receiver: The club is thin at the position with Julian Edelman out for the season due to a torn ACL and already has brought in wideout Phillip Dorsett this season to try to patch up its receiving corps.

Bryant has been underwhelming for Pittsburgh this season after missing the 2017 campaign due to suspension; he has just 18 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown through seven games and has tallied just three catches in his last two contests.

The 25-year-old has a year and a half remaining on his rookie contract and is set to make $705,000 in base salary next season.

