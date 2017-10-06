Patriots-Buccaneers Takeaways: Secondary Responds With Impressive Showing

Unlike much of last season, the New England Patriots’ defense passed the all-important “eye test” in their win Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the raw numbers don’t look quite as impressive.

The Patriots allowed 334 yards through the air to Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, but their secondary deserves some slack. The Patriots changed up their coverages late in the game, when Winston threw for most of those yards. And Bill Belichick seemed impressed by the unit after the game.

Here are this week’s charting stats.

PASS COVERAGE

Malcolm Butler: 5-8, 99 yards, PBU

Stephon Gilmore: 6-11, 71 yards

Jordan Richards: 4-4, 44 yards

Patrick Chung: 4-8, 40 yards, TD, three PBUs

Kyle Van Noy: 3-4, 25 yards

Jonathan Jones: 1-2: 20 yards, PBU

Elandon Roberts: 1-1, 16 yards

Dont’a Hightower: 1-1, 15 yards

Devin McCourty: 2-5, 5 yards

Cassius Marsh: 0-1

Duron Harmon: PBU

— The stats don’t look great on Butler or Gilmore’s end, but a lot of that damage came in the fourth quarter when the Patriots were playing off and running a prevent system.

— McCourty was probably the Patriots’ best defender Thursday night. His tackling was pristine, and he didn’t allow any meaningful plays.

— Chung was mostly up, but he had a brief down moment when he allowed a touchdown to Bucs tight end Cameron Brate.

PASS RUSH

Trey Flowers: half sack, QB hit, hurry

Cassius Marsh: three hurries

Deatrich Wise: sack, two hurries

Kyle Van Noy: half sack, hurry

Dont’a Hightower: two hurries

Elandon Roberts: QB hit

Malcom Brown: hurry

— The Patriots pressured Jameis Winston relatively often before appearing to play it safe late in the game by dropping more players into coverage.

— Hightower has yet to truly shine as a pass rusher. He moved back to inside linebacker for much of this matchup.

— This was Van Noy’s best game as a pass rusher. He’s mostly been used in coverage so far.

PASS PROTECTION

Dwayne Allen: three hurries

Shaq Mason: sack, QB hit

David Andrews: sack, hurry

Joe Thuney: QB hit, hurry

Marcus Cannon: sack, hurry

Nate Solder: QB hit, two hurries

— Allen has yet to catch a pass from Tom Brady and allowed three hurries. Not a great day for the tight end who could have had a big day with Rob Gronkowski out.

— The Buccaneers had one sack on the season entering the game and quadrupled that number against the Patriots. That’s a problem.

— Brady was hit too frequently for more concerned fans’ liking. That will come with holding the ball longer than usual, as he’s doing this season.

PASS ACCURACY

1. Pass high to Chris Hogan and intercepted

2. Pass low to Hogan

3. Pass to Brandin Cooks dropped

4. Thrown away towards James White

5. Miscommunication with James Develin

6. Pass batted at the line

7. Pass to Cooks dropped

8. Underthrown under pressure to Cooks

9. Thrown out of bounds to Hogan

10. Pass dropped by White

— Brady threw his first interception of the season.

— Brady was highly accurate, as he completed 75 percent of his passes with three of his 10 incompletions being drops.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images