Patriots-Falcons Inactives: Elandon Roberts Out; Rex Burkhead, David Harris In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be without one of their starting linebackers Sunday as they take on the Atlanta Falcons in a Super Bowl LI rematch.

Elandon Roberts, who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited Friday with an ankle injury, is one of seven inactives for the Patriots. Roberts has started five of the Patriots’ six games this season. He has 25 tackles on the year.

Offensive lineman Cole Croston, linebacker Harvey Langi (back), defensive end Geneo Grissom, cornerback Stephon Gilmore (concussion/ankle), cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and offensive tackle Cam Fleming also are out.

Croston, Grissom and Fleming are healthy scratches.

Veteran linebacker David Harris could take some of Roberts’ snaps. Harris only has played seven snaps all season.

Running back Rex Burkhead, who has missed four games with a rib injury, returns to the active roster.

