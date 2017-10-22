Watch Steelers Play Hide-And-Seek In Hilarious Touchdown Celebration

Football wasn’t the only game that was played Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field.

After the Pittsburgh Steelers scored their second touchdown of the game on a Juju Smith-Schuster 31-yard TD reception, the rookie wideout and Le’Veon Ball played a little game of hide-and-seek.

Hide n’ Seek TD celebration might be the best one yet this season. pic.twitter.com/04JBIBaaz9 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 22, 2017

We have to say, for as elusive as Bell is when he skilfully shifts his way up the gridiron, the star running back doesn’t possess similar talents when it comes to hiding.

Although Smith-Schuster only is seven games into his first NFL season, the USC product quickly is becoming one of the most creative celebrators in all of football. Back in Week 4, he put his name on the map with an awesome “Dragon Ball Z”-themed celebration, which still is one of the best of the season.

We’ll have to wait and see what Smith-Schuster and his teammates have in store for us next.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images