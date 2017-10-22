Surprise, Surprise: Bengals’ Vontaze Burfict Kicks Steelers Player

Will Vontaze Burfict ever learn?

The Cincinnati Bengals linebacker, who’s earned a reputation as being one of the NFL’s dirtiest players, was up to his old tricks against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

On the second play of the Bengals’ Week 7 game at Heinz Field, Burfict went to the ground after tackling of Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell. But while he was on the ground, Burfict elected to kick Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix.

Here’s the play:

Vontaze Burfict kicked him in the facemask and pointed at him like "he started it!" pic.twitter.com/RQMQjjtJ4b — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 22, 2017

Here’s another look:

Obviously, this play isn’t nearly as dirty, nor as vicious as some of the things Burfict has done in the past.

Perhaps more importantly, though, is the fact that it’s representative of a player who clearly hasn’t learned his lesson.

