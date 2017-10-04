Patriots Injury Report: Rob Gronkowski Added; Eric Rowe, Rex Burkhead Ruled Out

A surprising name appeared on the New England Patriots’ injury report Wednesday: tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski, who was not on the injury report earlier in the week, was officially listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a thigh injury.

Cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and running back Rex Burkhead (ribs) both have been ruled out.

Rowe suffered his injury on the first snap of the second half in Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, and Burkhead has not played since going down midway though the Patriots’ Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Seven other Patriots players are listed as questionable, including linebacker Elandon Roberts, who left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore also is questionable with an ankle injury.

Here is the full injury report:

OUT

Rex Burkhead, RB (ribs)

Eric Rowe, CB (groin)

QUESTIONABLE

Marcus Cannon, OT (ankle)

Stephon Gilmore, CB (ankle)

Rob Gronkowski, TE (thigh)

Dont’a Hightower, LB (knee)

Brandon King, DB (hamstring)

Elandon Roberts, LB (ankle)

Matthew Slater, WR (hamstring)

