Tom Brady Was NOT Happy About Patriots’ Rough First Half Vs. Jets

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots weren’t feeling so great early in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

That’s because the Jets jumped out to a surprising 14-point lead over New England at MetLife Stadium thanks to a pair of Josh McCown touchdown passes. The Patriots’ offense, meanwhile, couldn’t get anything going, as Brady threw his second interception of the season late in the second quarter.

And after an incomplete pass to Brandin Cooks on the following drive that set up a New England fourth down, CBS’ cameras caught Brady expressing a few of those frustrations. (Warning: If you can read lips, this is NSFW.)

Tom Brady's first half analysis: pic.twitter.com/xigMgzBLCI — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) October 15, 2017

That’s not very nice, Tom.

Brady appeared to upset with officials for not calling a penalty after he took a big hit from Jets defensive end Kony Ealy. Fortunately for the Patriots, though, he channeled that anger into something positive.

With just 35 seconds remaining in the half, Brady led New England on a game-tying touchdown drive punctuated by two great plays: A perfect throw to Cooks, and a scoring strike to tight end Rob Gronkowski.

How the first half ended. Act II: @brandincooks catch 🎯🎯🎯: pic.twitter.com/YdakQDxg1x — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 15, 2017

Brady kept that momentum going into the second half, finding Gronkowski again for another TD pass. Maybe TB12 should get angry more often.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images