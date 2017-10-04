Red Sox-Astros ALDS: Watch Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander Pressers Online

Playoff baseball finally is here.

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are set to square off in the first game of their American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on Thursday. A matchup between the American League East and American League West champions, the best-of-five series features plenty of juicy storylines.

Some members of the Astros are set to speak to the media Wednesday in Houston. Here’s who you can expect to see at the podium, and when:

— Astros manager A.J. Hinch, 3 p.m. ET

— Astros Game 1 starter Justin Verlander, 3:15 p.m.

— Astors second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa, 3:30 p.m.

Watch the press conferences in the video below:

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images