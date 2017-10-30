Rob Gronkowski’s ‘Gronkenstein’ Costume Is Best Thing You’ll See Today

Rob Gronkowski does Halloween right.

A bunch of New England Patriots dressed up for Halloween on Monday, mostly as superheroes, and hosted a Halloween party for children with pediatric cancer.

Here’s a look at a few of superhero looks:

Have no fear, the superheroes are here! pic.twitter.com/S16m8ovXPx — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 30, 2017

But while the superhero costumes were a nice touch, Gronkowski stole the show as “Gronkenstein.”

Tonight, the Patriots hosted a Halloween party for pediatric cancer patients. Meet Gronkenstein. pic.twitter.com/1CouxwVlzn — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) October 30, 2017

Nailed it.

The Patriots star tight end probably could have gone as The Incredible Hulk, but this certainly was a better idea.

We didn’t see quarterback Tom Brady in either of the short videos, but TB12 revealed earlier Monday that he and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, would be going as avocado and toast.

If Bill Belichick made an appearance it might have been as a Sith Lord, as he completely shut down a reporter Sunday with an ice-cold response.