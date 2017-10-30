Steven Adams Has Great Reaction To Carmelo Anthony’s Vulgar Rebounding Habit

Carmelo Anthony means business when it comes to rebounding.

The star forward has been a talented rebounder over the course of his 15-year NBA career, which might be credited to more than just positioning on the glass.

You see, Melo has this aggressive habit of loudly screaming profanities as he goes up for a rebound. It’s not even used as trash talk towards his opponents, either. He just really wants the ball.

Check out a montage of Anthony’s expletive-laden boards, which, of course, has a NSFW warning due to explicit language.

Melo has a history of saying “I got it, get the f—k out of here” when grabbing rebounds. 😂 A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

Carmelo had no idea his in-game cussing had become such a national story. The 10-time All-Star couldn’t exactly explain why he does it, he just loves competing on the glass.

Asked Melo today about his signature rebound, where he yells “Get the f— outta here!” when he hauls it in: pic.twitter.com/bxEl6Wx7EI — Royce Young (@royceyoung) October 30, 2017

Anthony has stiff rebounding competition in his first season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Steven Adams is a daunting interior presence, which comes as no surprise considering his 7-foot, 255-pound frame. The New Zealand big man appreciates Anthony’s passion and he’s willing to concede a few rebounds to Melo if he knocks off the swearing.

Steven Adams didn’t know exactly what Melo was saying on the rebounds. Here’s his reaction: pic.twitter.com/72otkLfpBs — Royce Young (@royceyoung) October 30, 2017

Russell Westbrook currently leads OKC averaging 9.8 rebounds per game, so maybe Anthony will have to have a strongly-worded conversation with the reigning MVP.

