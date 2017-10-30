Steven Adams Has Great Reaction To Carmelo Anthony’s Vulgar Rebounding Habit

Carmelo Anthony means business when it comes to rebounding.
The star forward has been a talented rebounder over the course of his 15-year NBA career, which might be credited to more than just positioning on the glass.
You see, Melo has this aggressive habit of loudly screaming profanities as he goes up for a rebound. It’s not even used as trash talk towards his opponents, either. He just really wants the ball.
Check out a montage of Anthony’s expletive-laden boards, which, of course, has a NSFW warning due to explicit language.
Carmelo had no idea his in-game cussing had become such a national story. The 10-time All-Star couldn’t exactly explain why he does it, he just loves competing on the glass.
Anthony has stiff rebounding competition in his first season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Steven Adams is a daunting interior presence, which comes as no surprise considering his 7-foot, 255-pound frame. The New Zealand big man appreciates Anthony’s passion and he’s willing to concede a few rebounds to Melo if he knocks off the swearing.
Russell Westbrook currently leads OKC averaging 9.8 rebounds per game, so maybe Anthony will have to have a strongly-worded conversation with the reigning MVP.
Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images
