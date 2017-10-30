Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster Mocks NFL Scouts After Big Game Vs. Lions

JuJu Smith-Schuster is on a quest to make NFL scouts eat their words.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver appeared to throw shade at NFL scouts following his breakout performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 8. After catching seven passes for 193 yards and one touchdown in the Steelers’ 20-15 win, Smith-Schuster posted part of his scouting report early Monday morning on Twitter.

“Juju Smith-Schuster Draft Scouting Report: Will struggle to separate from NFL CBs, not a deep threat, not a precise route runner” 🤔😝😘 pic.twitter.com/r7p7rQtgJq — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 30, 2017

Smith-Schuster later shared video of his biggest play, a 97-yard touchdown reception, which represented the winning score. He showed little problem seperating from NFL cornerbacks.

💨💨 on em one time! Learned from the 🐐 @AB84 on this one 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qptgPwixjN — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 30, 2017

The Steelers picked Smith-Schuster in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he has since become a genuine threat on the field and a fan favorite due to his endearing social media presence off it. As the ranks of his admirers grow, it seems he has closed the bandwagon door to NFL scouts who doubted his ability based on his time at the University of Southern California.

