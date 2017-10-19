This State Map Of Most Hated MLB Teams Raises Some Very Real Questions

When it comes to which fan bases hit which MLB teams, there are a few givens. People in New York hate the Boston Red Sox, and people in (most) New England states despise the New York Yankees.

But once you go north of the border, all logic apparently gets thrown out the window.

Twitter user Real McCoy Baseball on Wednesday shared a map of the most hated MLB teams, broken down by states and Canadian provinces. If the information in the graphic is true — which is worth questioning, given the tweeter said they simply found it on Reddit — then the people of Canada have some explaining to do.

Most hated MLB teams by each state pic.twitter.com/hR7tU2fCFK — Real McCoy Baseball (@REALMcCOYMINORS) October 18, 2017

What on earth did the San Diego Padres do to the people in the Northwest Territories?

What’s Nunavut’s beef with the Chicago White Sox?

How about Quebec hating the Sox? Isn’t half of Quebec basically Canadian New England? Je suppose que nous ne saurons jamais.

Honestly, it’s pretty hilarious to think of someone from Alert, Nunavut — the northern most inhabited place in the world — burning White Sox gear over a campfire in subzero temperatures.

Who knows, maybe they had money on the 1919 World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images