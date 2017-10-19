Tom Brady Masterfully Dodges Super Bowl Questions From Atlanta Media

Head coach Bill Belichick and one of his New England Patriots players hold conference calls with the opposing team’s media in the lead-up to each week’s game. These calls typically are less than illuminating or revealing.

Quarterback Tom Brady drew the short straw this week and held the weekly conference call with Atlanta reporters prior to Sunday night’s Patriots-Falcons matchup. Obviously Atlanta media had many questions about the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI win over the Falcons. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski disclosed Wednesday that players have been instructed not to talk about that game this week. So, Brady did his best to sidestep every question Falcons reporters had about that game like he dodges (or attempts to) pass rushers in the pocket.

Here’s a partial transcript.

Q: What is your reaction to facing the Falcons again after your comeback in Super Bowl LI?

TB: Well, I think we’re both different teams. It’s just sitting here at the middle of the second quarter of the season and trying to improve. I know that’s what our focus has been on – trying to get better and be more consistent. It’s a very different group of guys. It’s different schemes and we’re playing different teams and challenges. That game was a long time ago. We had plenty of time to celebrate that. I think we’re just more focused on what we need to do in order to be ready to go this week.

Q: What did you learn from your Super Bowl losses and how did you cope with them?

TB: Well, I mean those games, they live with you the rest of your life – the wins and the losses. I mean, I think there’s obviously 18 years for me. I mean, there’s probably some games early in my career in the middle of October that I don’t really remember that well, but I would say the Super Bowl ones you always remember pretty well. I mean, there was a lot on the line. You know, it’s just the reality of it. I mean, as players, you hope you’re in that position. You’d rather be in that game than not be in that game, win or lose. It’s great to win and it sucks to lose, but that’s playing sports.

Q: Did you have any conversations with Matt Ryan during this offseason? He has said that he respects you and watches your play.

TB: Yeah, Matt – I have a lot of respect for Matt. I really like Matt. Seeing everything he’s accomplished is pretty amazing. He went to B.C., so I saw him when he was here. We practiced against them and always watching him – I’ve seen a lot of him in the last few years. He had an incredible year last year, and I can’t say enough good things about him as a leader. He’s got great character and he’s a great player and he’s obviously great for that Falcons team.

Q: Ryan mentioned that he watches your footwork. What do you think he can learn from you specifically about footwork? What would be your advice to him?

TB: Well, first, giving advice to Matt Ryan, he’s the MVP of the league last year. I mean, he doesn’t look like he needs advice from me. He’s doing pretty great. But, I would say in general, all quarterbacks are watching other quarterbacks. You’re always trying to learn and watch how other guys get rid of the ball, run the play action, ball handling. I mean, all those things are important. You can look at other players do it. You want to be more efficient. You want to keep growing as a player. You never want to get stale. I would say it’s constantly evolving and changing, and I’ve been lucky to be in it for a long time. I mean, Matt’s still kind of in the middle of his career. I just see him keep getting better and better.

Q: In preparing to play the Falcons, is there anything you and the team can gain from the Super Bowl tape?

TB: Yeah, I think there’s something to be gained by looking at every bit of tape. I think seeing certain matchups and so forth, and I think the one thing you realize is how talented this Atlanta team is. I mean, they’ve got a lot of speed. They’re very aggressive. We were down in that game a big margin, obviously, and it’s because they were playing great football. They played great football all season last year. They were very close to winning some other games this year, like last week, so they very easily could be 4-1 and rolling. We’re expecting their best.

Q: Grady Jarrett was an issue rushing the passer in the Super Bowl, but do you see an evolution of growth in the Falcons pass rush this year from the entire group?

TB: I think they have a lot of speed and they’ve got a great rush. I mean, they gave us everything we could handle in the Super Bowl. They’ve got a lot of guys up front that can rush the quarterback, so we’ve got a big challenge ahead.

Q: Because of how Super Bowl LI progressed, is that your favorite Super Bowl memory or do you have one?

TB: No, I would say everything’s different. I mean, really, they’re all unique. They all hold a special place in your mind, but every game is different. They’re all different scenarios and situations. I mean, obviously, winning the game, it’s an incredible moment in your life. Like I said, we got to celebrate it. This year I don’t think we’re really where we need to be. We’re, certainly, 4-2 – I think there’s a lot of things we wish we had done better and we’re still working to improve. That’s where we’re at. We’re focused on playing a great team. Like I said, I’ve got a lot of respect for this coaching staff, these players, and I know they’re going to be at their best on Sunday night.

