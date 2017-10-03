This Wild Final Play Of Chiefs-Redskins Had Crazy Betting Implications

Suppose, for a moment, you put money on the Washington Redskins as 7.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Or, you took the under on the 48.5-point total.
Both of those bets would have made you a winner for literally 60 minutes of game time. But Chiefs-Redskins went beyond 60 minutes.
After Kansas City hit a field goal with four seconds remaining, the Chiefs led 23-20. Washington had time to run one final play from its own 25-yard line, but the game was all but over.
Then this happened.
Yup. Washington coughed up the ball while trying to lateral in desperation mode, and KC linebacker Justin Houston scooped it up and ran it in for the defensive touchdown after the clock had hit zero, giving the Chiefs a 29-20 win that helped them cover and hit the over on points.
And if you thought the internet didn’t understand the implications of Houston’s TD, well, you don’t know the internet.
As some pointed out, this crazy cover technically was Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s doing.
Don’t forget about the fantasy football folks, either: KC’s defensive touchdown also swung some matchups on literally the final play of Week 4.
Did we mention sports betting and fantasy football aren’t for the faint of heart?
Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Images
