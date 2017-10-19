Tom Brady Won’t Pick His Favorite Super Bowl Victory: ‘They’re All Unique’

When you’ve won five Super Bowl titles, picking your favorite one can be difficult. That’s why Tom Brady doesn’t bother.

Ahead of this Sunday’s Super Bowl LI rematch against the Atlanta Falcons, the New England Patriots quarterback was asked whether that particular championship — which featured the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history — was any more meaningful than his other four.

“No, I would say everything’s different,” Brady said Wednesday in a conference call with Atlanta reporters. “I mean, really, they’re all unique. They all hold a special place in your mind, but every game is different. They’re all different scenarios and situations.”

In addition to his five Super Bowl wins — four of which he earned MVP honors in — Brady also has lost twice on the NFL’s biggest stage, falling to the New York Giants in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.

“I mean, those games, they live with you the rest of your life — the wins and the losses,” the 40-year-old QB said. “… I mean, there’s probably some games early in my career in the middle of October that I don’t really remember that well, but I would say the Super Bowl ones you always remember pretty well. I mean, there was a lot on the line. You know, it’s just the reality of it.

“As players, you hope you’re in that position. You’d rather be in that game than not be in that game, win or lose. It’s great to win and it sucks to lose, but that’s playing sports.”

After coming from 25 points down to beat the Falcons 24-28 in overtime in February, the Patriots embarked on an offseason spending spree, prompting many to ponder whether a 19-0 season was in the offing.

Dreams of perfection quickly died with New England’s 42-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, and although the Patriots bounced back to win four of their next five games, they have yet to look like the dominant force most experts expected them to be this season.

“I mean, obviously, winning (Super Bowl LI), it’s an incredible moment in your life,” Brady said. “We got to celebrate it. This year, I don’t think we’re really where we need to be. We’re certainly 4-2, (but) I think there’s a lot of things we ish we had done better and we’re still working to improve. That’s where we’re at. We’re focused on playing a great team.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for this (Falcons) coaching staff, these players, and I know they’re going to be at their best on Sunday night.”

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images