Watch QB Teddy Bridgewater’s Emotional Return To Vikings Practice

Teddy Bridgewater is back in action.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback suffered a horrific knee injury in training camp on Aug. 30, 2016, dislocating his knee and tearing his ACL, and it was believed at the time that it could end his career. But Bridgewater returned to practice for the first time in 14 months Wednesday, and the Vikings captured it all on video.

Bridgewater’s teammates cheered and yelled his name when he jogged out to the practice field.

The 24-year-old had a promising career ahead of him before the injury, so it’s great to see him back on that path. There also were rumors in January that Bridgewater might miss the entire 2017 season, but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

Bridgewater still is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list ahead of the Vikings’ game Sunday against the Ravens in Baltimore so Case Keenum will start. He’ll need more practice before he becomes an actual option under center, so his timeline to return is unclear.

