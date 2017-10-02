NFL

Tom Petty Reportedly Dead At 66; Relive Incredible Super Bowl XLII Halftime Show

Rock and roll legend Tom Petty died Monday, according to CBS News. He was 66 years old.

The historic rocker transcended the music business as a world-famous pop culture icon. One of the best examples of that came in 2008 when Petty performed the Super Bowl XLII halftime show.

You can relive that full performance in the video below.

Petty’s song “Free Falling” also provided one of the most memorable scenes in the 1996 movie “Jerry Maguire” about a sports agent.

Petty also played historic Fenway Park in 2014.

