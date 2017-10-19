Watch Cubs’ Willson Contreras Obliterate 491-Foot Home Run In NCLS Game 4

The Chicago Cubs’ backs are against the wall in the National League Championship Series, as they trail the Los Angeles Dodgers three-games-to-none.

But Willson Contreras made sure they got off to a hot start in Game 4.

The Cubs catcher took a fastball from left-hander Alex Wood and absolutely hammered it over the left-center field wall.

Well, that doesn’t do it justice, as the 491-foot (!) bomb clanged halfway up the giant video board.

Take a look.

And Contreras did his best Yasiel Puig impression, as he flipped the bat and stared at his monster shot.

The moonshot was the longest postseason home run recorded by Major League Baseball’s Statcast.

491 feet … off the scoreboard! That's the longest postseason HR ever tracked by #Statcast. https://t.co/Isz4qyGzd1 — #Statcast (@statcast) October 19, 2017

To be honest, if the scoreboard wasn’t there that ball probably still is traveling.

