Watch Dale Earnahrdt Jr.’s Wife, Amy, Drive Pace Car At Martinsville

Sunday marked one of the very few times during the 2017 NASCAR season that an Earnhardt led the field.

That’s because Amy Earnhardt, wife of Dale Earnhardt Jr., served as the honorary pace car driver ahead of the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway. It was a pretty cool moment, and you can watch it in the video below:

As you might expect, Amy was pretty fired up after leading drivers to the green flag.

That was SO fun! — Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) October 29, 2017

Here are some more images from pit road:

She was alllllll smiles on pit road!😁 pic.twitter.com/99jlxD4Kaf — Martinsville Spdway (@MartinsvilleSwy) October 29, 2017

So cool to see my friend @AmyEarnhardt get to drive the pace car today for @DaleJr, her mom &all the other amazing breast cancer survivors❤️ pic.twitter.com/NExKRpznW9 — Sherry Pollex (@SherryPollex) October 29, 2017

Personally, we think one of the coolest parts about this is that there were actually four Earnhardt’s on the track at Martinsville — including Circle Sport driver Jeffrey Earnhardt.

That’s because, as we recently learned, Dale and Amy are expecting their first child.

