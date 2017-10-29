Watch Dale Earnahrdt Jr.’s Wife, Amy, Drive Pace Car At Martinsville

Sunday marked one of the very few times during the 2017 NASCAR season that an Earnhardt led the field.
That’s because Amy Earnhardt, wife of Dale Earnhardt Jr., served as the honorary pace car driver ahead of the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway. It was a pretty cool moment, and you can watch it in the video below:
As you might expect, Amy was pretty fired up after leading drivers to the green flag.
Here are some more images from pit road:
Personally, we think one of the coolest parts about this is that there were actually four Earnhardt’s on the track at Martinsville — including Circle Sport driver Jeffrey Earnhardt.
That’s because, as we recently learned, Dale and Amy are expecting their first child.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
