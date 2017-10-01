Watch Tom Brady Hit Chris Hogan For 2-Yard Touchdown Vs. Panthers

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense didn’t get off to a great start against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but it’s hard to keep Tom Brady and Co. out of the end zone for long.

The Patriots and Panthers were tied at three heading into the second quarter at Gillette Stadium, but Brady and the Pats drove down the field to begin the quarter, and TB12 hooked up with Chris Hogan for a 2-yard touchdown to give New England a 10-3 lead.

It was Hogan’s fourth touchdown catch of the season.

The Panthers would tie the game quickly, though, as they scored in under three minutes on the ensuing drive.

