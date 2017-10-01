Jets’ Bilal Powell Scores 75-Yard TD After The Jags Forget To Play Defense

The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the most promising defenses in the NFL. But every once in a while, the unit looks like, well, the Jaguars.

During the first quarter of the Jags’ Week 4 game against the New York Jets, Jacksonville’s defense had a moment to forget, as it surrendered a 75-yard touchdown run to Jets running back Bilal Powell. After bursting through the line, Powell eluded a defender and fell on the ground. But the Jags must’ve thought he was tripped up, as defenders stood around assuming the play was over.

Except… it wasn’t.

In the Jags’ defense, it definitely looked to the naked eye that Powell was tripped on the play.

Still, players are taught in Pop Warner to play until the whistle blows.

