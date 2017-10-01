Rob Gronkowski Hilariously Celebrates Pass Interference Call Vs. Panthers

FOXBORO, Mass. — It was a frustrating start to the first half for Rob Gronkowski, but he still found a way to have a little fun.

The New England Patriots tight end was flagged for two offensive pass interference calls during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium.

And following the second flag, the Patriots faced a second-and-16 from their own 48-yard line. Tom Brady dropped back and tried to hit Gronkowski deep down the right sideline, and the star tight end was able to draw a flag for defensive pass interference that led to a hilarious celebration.

When the Pizza Rolls are done pic.twitter.com/XOcHaM8irc — Tom Brady's Ego (@TomBradysEgo) October 1, 2017

Never change, Gronk.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports