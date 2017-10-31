Which Athlete Won Halloween? LeBron James, P.K. Subban Highlight Best Costumes

Call it the ultimate social media holiday.
Halloween officially is upon us, and while us normal folks prepare for a standard night of trick-or-treating, professional athletes with deep pockets are going all-out with some pretty impressive costumes — that they’re not afraid to show off on Twitter and Instagram.
So, which athletes rocked the best Halloween costume in 2017? Any discussion has to start with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, whose Halloween bash Monday night brought out some seriously spooky get-ups.
Here’s LeBron as Pennywise from “IT,” in what might be the costume of the year:
Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union killed it as R&B duo Milli Vanilli.
But did Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have them beat for best couples’ costume with this “Game of Thrones” look (via Khloe Kardashian’s Snapchat)?
Kevin Love and J.R. Smith also joined the fun, while Isaiah Thomas brought the heat as Eazy-E.
That’s a solid showing by the Cavs, but Nashville Predators defenseman and Halloween All-Star P.K. Subban brought his A-game again this year.
As if Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins wasn’t scary enough…
Speaking of scary, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry frightened a few little children earlier this week as Jigsaw.
Randy Moss and Charles Woodson did the ol’ switcheroo:
Giancarlo Stanton, another Halloween All-Star, put forth a strong effort for the second straight year.
You knew someone was going as Donald Trump.
These are all pretty great, but James and Subban are a cut above. And if we had to choose between the two, we’ll take LeBron for his imitation of reality.
