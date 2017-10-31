Which Athlete Won Halloween? LeBron James, P.K. Subban Highlight Best Costumes

Call it the ultimate social media holiday.

Halloween officially is upon us, and while us normal folks prepare for a standard night of trick-or-treating, professional athletes with deep pockets are going all-out with some pretty impressive costumes — that they’re not afraid to show off on Twitter and Instagram.

So, which athletes rocked the best Halloween costume in 2017? Any discussion has to start with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, whose Halloween bash Monday night brought out some seriously spooky get-ups.

Here’s LeBron as Pennywise from “IT,” in what might be the costume of the year:

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union killed it as R&B duo Milli Vanilli.

Lost rehearsal footage of Milli Vanilli #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/TCa2RymZYP — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 31, 2017

But did Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have them beat for best couples’ costume with this “Game of Thrones” look (via Khloe Kardashian’s Snapchat)?

Kevin Love and J.R. Smith also joined the fun, while Isaiah Thomas brought the heat as Eazy-E.

Cruisin' down the street in my '64 #ripEazyE #StraightOuttaCompton #Halloween2017 A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

That’s a solid showing by the Cavs, but Nashville Predators defenseman and Halloween All-Star P.K. Subban brought his A-game again this year.

As if Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins wasn’t scary enough…

Tell me, do you bleed? pic.twitter.com/vOoLMmtbLa — Geno Atkins (@GenoSacks) October 28, 2017

Speaking of scary, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry frightened a few little children earlier this week as Jigsaw.

Randy Moss and Charles Woodson did the ol’ switcheroo:

@charleswoodson Happy Halloween Earthlings!!#haveablessed1 A post shared by Randygmoss (@randygmoss) on Oct 30, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Giancarlo Stanton, another Halloween All-Star, put forth a strong effort for the second straight year.

Giancarlo Stanton is Popeye for Halloween. Which baseball player is going to beat that? pic.twitter.com/O0A2gwL0KJ — Mike Oz (@mikeoz) October 31, 2017

You knew someone was going as Donald Trump.

It appears Connor McDavid misinterpreted the Oilers’ need for offensive right wingers pic.twitter.com/ogAn8x1mNf — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 30, 2017

These are all pretty great, but James and Subban are a cut above. And if we had to choose between the two, we’ll take LeBron for his imitation of reality.