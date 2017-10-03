Yankees Vs. Twins Live Stream: Watch AL Wild Card Game Online

The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins will square off in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night, with the winner advancing to the American League Division Series to take on the Cleveland Indians.

The Yankees will send their ace, Luis Severino, to the mound. He will be opposed by Twins veteran Ervin Santana.

Here’s how to watch Yankees vs. Twins online.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN

