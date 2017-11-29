Ex-St. John’s Basketball Player Accused Of Killing Four In Tampa

St. John’s University’s men’s basketball team is caught in a storm that’s brewing thousands of miles away from home.

Howell Emanuel Donaldson, who is accused of killing four people in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa, Fla., was on the St. John’s men’s basketball team’s roster in the 2011-2012 season, CNN reported Wednesday, citing St. John’s executive director of university relations Brian Browne. Donaldson, who enrolled in the university in 2011, made the Red Storm team as a walk-on but didn’t appear in a game. He graduated this year.

Tampa police arrested Donaldson on Tuesday on multiple murder allegations, following a two-month search for a “serial killer” who shot and killed four people over the last 51 days.

The killer seemingly targeted citizens going about their day-to-day business. Police haven’t determined a motive for the killings.

