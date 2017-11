The Boston Celtics received a major lineup boost Sunday with the return of center Al Horford, who had missed the two previous games because of a concussion.

Horford scored a team-high 21 points in Boston’s 95-94 win over the Toronto Raptors, which extended the Celtics’ win streak to 12 games.

