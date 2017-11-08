Brandon Meriweather Recalls The Angriest He’s Ever Seen Tom Brady

There are two things to know about Tom Brady: He’s not above getting pranked, but if you mess with him, you’d better be ready for the consequences.

Former NFL safety Brandon Meriweather is well aware of both, having spent four seasons as Brady’s New England Patriots teammate from 2007 to 2010. During an appearance Wednesday morning on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich,” Meriweather was asked about the angriest he ever saw Brady in New England.

His answer didn’t disappoint.

“In practice after we picked him a couple of times, all the (defensive backs) put our jerseys in his locker,” Meriweather said, via CBS Sports Boston. “He was pretty upset.”

Brady probably already was fuming about throwing interceptions (yes, even in practice), and we can imagine his rage coming to a boil after seeing Meriweather and Co.’s jerseys in his locker. As always, though, Brady got the last laugh.

“Yeah, it was,” Meriweather said when asked if it was funny to see Brady that mad. “But that might have been the best I’ve ever seen Tom Brady the next day in practice.”

Brady internalizing failure and directing that anger toward revenge on the field? Yeah, that checks out.

