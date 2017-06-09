Tom Brady Took Thursday’s Patriots Practice Interception Incredibly Hard

Share this:

Tom Brady went three straight practices in front of the media without throwing an interception. That streak ended Thursday for the New England Patriots quarterback.

Brady dropped back in 7-on-7 drills and targeted wide receiver Danny Amendola, but cornerback Eric Rowe snagged the ball out of the air for the pick. Brady wasn’t pleased.

“Everyone finds different forms of motivation,” Brady said Thursday at Tony Robbins’ “Wealth Summit,” via WEEI.com’s Alex Reimer. “I’m very happy with the ways that I’ve found. I left practice today, this is my 18th offseason, and we’re on the field for two and a half hours. I walked off the field and I thought, ‘I am the worst quarterback in the NFL. How could I have possibly made those throws? It was so dumb to do that.’ When I walk off the field, and I think, ‘Man, if it’s not perfect for me, I lose sleep.’ I threw an interception today. I feel like I let my team down. I let all of my teammates down.”

Brady threw just two interceptions for the Patriots last regular season, so this is the time of year when he usually gets those mistakes out of the way. And it’s not a big surprise that Brady strives for perfection when he’s so hard on himself after a meaningless interception three months before the NFL regular season begins.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images