Bruins Wrap: Boston Earns Hard-Fought 2-1 Win Over Golden Knights

The Boston Bruins second game against the Vegas Golden Knights was a lot like the first, only the outcome was different.

The B’s and Golden Knights played another gritty, defensive struggle Thursday at TD Garden.

Both teams found the back of the net in the second period and the game remained knotted at one well into the third due to hard-nosed defense and stellar goaltending.

But with less than 10 minutes remaining, Sean Kuraly jammed a rebound past Vegas netminder Maxime Lagace, and the B’s held on for a 2-1 win.

Tuukka Rask was brilliant between the pipes for Boston, saving 26 of 27 shots in the victory.

The Bruins improved to 5-3-3 with the win, while the Golden Knights fell to 8-4-0.

Here’s how it all went down:

AGGRESSIVE START GOES FOR NAUGHT

The Bruins had the first four shots in the first period, as the Golden Knights didn’t register their first shot on goal until 10 minutes into the period.

That early shot advantage didn’t help the B’s, though, LasVegas ended the period leading 8-5 in shots on goal. Boston appeared to struggle with the pressure that Vegas applied on the forecheck during the second half of the period.

The game remained scoreless after one period thanks in large part to the Bruins’ penalty kill. Boston was able to shut down both of the Golden Knights’ power-play opportunities in the period.

B’S STRIKE FIRST

Boston came out with renewed energy in the second period, and it led to the first goal of the game at the 3:24 mark in the period.

Riley Nash rang the post from the doorstep, but the center got the puck back and put his second attempt home for his first goal of the season.

Torey Krug and Austin Czarnik assisted on the goal.

The B’s continued their onslaught against Lagace, launching 10 shots on goal in the first nine minutes of the period, but Lagace turned away shot after shot, keeping the deficit at one.

VEGAS ANSWERS

The Bruins’ lead didn’t last long, as a mistake by Jake DeBrusk led to Vegas’ first goal of the game.

Nate Schmidt won possession of the puck from DeBrusk in the Golden Knight’s offensive zone, and he shuffled the puck to Cody Eakin who beat Rask to tie the game at one at the 9:34 mark in the period.

Cody Eakin ties it up at 1! pic.twitter.com/Ro3L7acvQD — Ryan Quigley (@RP_Quigs) November 3, 2017

Credit to Nate Schmidt for creating the turnover. pic.twitter.com/yNoI4SaT56 — Ryan Quigley (@RP_Quigs) November 3, 2017

KURALY COMES THROUGH

The Bruins and Golden Knights remained tied well into the third period, but Boston finally broke the tie. Tim Schaller intercepted a diagonal pass in the B’s offensive zone.

Tim Schaller intercepted a diagonal pass in the B’s offensive zone and Boston went on the offensive. Vegas was able to muck up the possession initially, but the puck found Krug who sent it toward the net. Lagace made the initial save and then turned away the rebound attempt by DeBrusk, but Kuraly was able to wedge the puck home to give the B’s a 2-1 lead on his first career regular-season NHL goal.

Sean Kuraly with his 1st NHL regular season goal #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/tJ3ihClCd1 — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) November 3, 2017

The Golden Knights had a power play with at the 15:21 mark in the third, but the B’s penalty kill unit came through and Boston escaped with the 2-1 win.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will take the ice again Saturday when they welcome the Washington Capitals to TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images