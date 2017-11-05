Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Comeback Falls Short In 3-2 Loss To Capitals

The Washington Capitals jumped on the Boston Bruins early Saturday night, and they never looked back.

The Capitals scored twice in the first period at TD Garden and never relinquished the lead in their 3-1 victory over the Bruins.

Tom Wilson was the star for Washington, scoring two goals and delivering a number of bone-crushing hits. David Pastrnak notched both of Boston’s goals in the contest, but the star forward was one of the lone bright spots from the team’s offense.

With the loss, the Bruins fall to 5-4-3, while the Capitals improve to 7-6-1.

Here’s how it all went down:

TIP YOUR CAPS

Slow starts have been an issue for the Bruins this season, and that trend continued against the Capitals.

Washington clearly was the more physical team early on, and arguably the club’s most physical player notched the first goal of the game. Just over seven minutes into the first period, Wilson put Washington on the board despite having a near-impossible angle on Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask.

While there wasn’t a whole lot more Boston could have done defensively on Wilson’s strike, Washington’s second goal of the game easily could have been prevented. With just under seven minutes remaining in the period, the B’s gave Alexander Ovechkin far too much real estate, and the Caps star took advantage by ripping home a slap shot.

UNLUCKY

The Bruins have shown impressive resiliency throughout the season, and it appeared the B’s were on their way to a comeback early in the second period.

Under four minutes into the frame, Pastrnak lit the lamp to bring Boston back within one. Pastrnak’s goal was a product of picture-perfect passing by the B’s, including slick dishes from Torey Krug and Patrice Bergeron.

B's within 1 in Boston Pastrnak pic.twitter.com/bCQDdBp3Yf — HighLight Hockey (@HILITINGHOCKEY) November 5, 2017

The Bruins didn’t let up following Pastrnak’s tally, as they had a clear energy advantage over Washington as the period ensued. Unfortunately for the Black and Gold, a tricky deflection brought the deficit back to two.

In the closing minutes of the second, Brooks Orpik fired a shot from the blue line, which deflected off of Wilson’s stick, Rask’s helmet, the crossbar and then eventually found its way into the back of the Bruins’ net.

Unreal deflection by Tom Wilson, his second goal of the night pic.twitter.com/LFgyLzwaQf — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 5, 2017

POWER OUTAGE

The Bruins had a never of opportunities to get back into the game, including two power-play opportunities in the third period.

Boston went on the man advantage early in the frame after Orpik clipped Pastrnak with a high stick, which bloodied the Bruins forward’s mouth and awarded the B’s a four-minute power play.

Brooks Orpik's unnecessary high stick on David Pastrnak pic.twitter.com/8B6STkEewm — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) November 5, 2017

Unfortunately for Boston, it couldn’t do any damage to the scoreboard during that power play, nor the man advantage the B’s experienced 10 minutes later.

Boston’s third power play of the period finally produced results, as Pastrnak’s goal with under three minutes left cut Washington’s lead to one.

David Pastrnak’s 2nd of the night, banks it off Braden Holtby pic.twitter.com/c5VTPRTBoS — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) November 5, 2017

It ultimately was too little, too late, though, as the Caps hung on for a tough road win.

UP NEXT

The Bruins return to the ice Monday when they host the Minnesota Wild. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images