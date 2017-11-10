Colin Cowherd Really Loves Tom Brady’s Off-Field Image, And Here’s Why

Let’s face it, there’s a lot to like about Tom Brady.

He’s a five-time Super Bowl champion and the best quarterback ever. He also seems like a stand-up guy, rarely saying the wrong thing, and a great family man. Oh, by the way, he’s a handsome devil.

But there’s one thing FS1’s Colin Cowherd really loves about Brady, more so than any other athlete: The New England Patriots QB is comfortable with who he is — rich, famous, successful, good-looking, etc. — and doesn’t try to make himself seem relatable.

Tom Brady is an American football hero and has never tried to relate to us pic.twitter.com/6iLRKUJuZP — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 9, 2017

Sometimes athletes go out of their way to try to show fans they’re just regular people. It often falls flat and comes off as insincere. For as dumb as certain people are, there are plenty of other folks out there who can spot an obvious attempt at image manipulation.

Brady lives a life that very few individuals in this world live. He seemingly recognizes that and thus refrains from trying to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes when it comes to his off-the-field persona.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images