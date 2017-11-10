Jimmer Fredette, Stephon Marbury Get Into Heated Scuffle In China Game

American basketball players are making quite the impression in China this week.

On Tuesday, LiAngelo Ball and two other UCLA Bruins players were arrested for shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store in Hangzou, China. And on Friday, former NBA players Jimmer Fredette and Stephon Marbury got into a heated scuffle during a game in Shanghai after Marbury appeared to make contact with Fredette’s face.

Watch the 28-year-old Fredette and 40-year-old Marbury come face-to-face in the video below:

Honestly, it’s so hard to take this seriously with that huge inflatable shark hanging from the ceiling. Also, how awesome is Fredette’s jersey?

In any event, Fredette had the last laugh, as his Shanghai Sharks outlasted the Beijing Fly Dragons (awesome name) 123-119 in overtime. And as has often been the case since he joined the Chinese Basketball Association last year, Fredette dominated.

The Former BYU star, who was drafted 10th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, went off for a 54-point triple-double in his team’s victory. He’s averaging over 40 points per game this season, and appears well on his way to repeating as the CBA’s International MVP Award winner.

As for Marbury, you have to wonder if his days in the CBA are numbered, as he recently said he’s working on an NBA comeback.