Corey Kluber Wins AL Cy Young Award, Max Scherzer Wins NL Cy Young

The Cy Young Award winners in the American League and National League were announced Wednesday, and there were no surprises.

Cleveland Indians starter Corey Kluber took home the honor in the AL. He went 18-4 with a 2.25 ERA and 265 strikeouts. Kluber won in 2014, too.

Washington Nationals starter Max Scherzer won in the NL. It’s his second consecutive Cy Young Award and the third of his career. He also won in the AL in 2013 as a member of the Detroit Tigers. Scherzer was 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA and 268 strikeouts.

Kluber received 28 of 30 first-place votes on ballots cast by Baseball Writers Association of America members. Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale finished second in the voting with two first-place votes and 28 second-place votes.

Scherzer got 27 first-place votes in the NL. Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw finished second.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images