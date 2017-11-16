Odell Beckham Jr., Richard Sherman Have Hilarious Exchange Over Injuries

The 2017 NFL campaign has been littered with season-ending injuries, but two injured stars are trying to keep a light-hearted attitude despite being sidelined.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Richard Sherman both will miss the remainder of the season due to injury. The New York Giants wide receiver sustained a fractured ankle in Week 5, while the Seattle Seahawks cornerback suffered a ruptured Achilles during “Thursday Night Football” to kick off Week 10.

Both OBJ and Sherman are fierce competitors, so there’s no doubt they’re itching to get back on the football field. In fact, Beckham is trying to battle Sherman in a 1-on-1 matchup of injured players, a challenge the star wideout issued via Twitter on Wednesday.

IR battle huh. Lmao I appreciate you bro we will get together for sure — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 15, 2017

While Beckham, of course, is joking around, the latter portion of his tweet and Sherman’s reply illustrates the respect the two players have for each other. Despite being opponents on the field as NFC rivals, it’s clear Beckham and Sherman both want to see one another return better than ever.

Here’s hoping the 2018 campaign will be much more forgiving on NFL players compared to this season’s laundry list of injured stars.

Thumbnail photo via Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports Images