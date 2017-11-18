Danny O’Connor, Danny Gonzalez Added To ‘Slugfest At The Sun’s’ Stacked Card

The already intriguing “Slugfest at the Sun” just got even more interesting — especially for New England boxing fans.

Star Boxing on Thursday announced it’s adding a second WBC Championship bout to the Nov. 25 event at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. Undefeated Danny Gonzalez will square off with Framingham, Mass.-native Danny O’Connor in a 10-round bout with the vacant WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Title on the line.

Gonzalez, a Puerto Rico native, is an impressive 14-0 with five knockout victories. O’Connor, meanwhile, is a very respectable 28-3 with 10 knockouts.

The two boxers will co-feature a card that’s headlined by a bout between Constantin Bejenaru (12-0, 3 KOs) and South Africa’s Thabiso Mchunu (18-3, 11 KOs). Bejenaru, who fights out of Moldova, is the current WBC International and Continental Americas Cruiserweight champion.

O’Connor, 32, will enter Mohegan Sun on a two-fight winning streak, but will face a big challenge in the 27-year-old Gonzalez. The Framingham native simply is grateful for the opportunity, but make no mistake, he plans to leave Connecticut with a belt around his waist.

“I am grateful to be back in the position to make a name for myself in boxing,” O’Connor said, via Star Boxing. “That all starts by winning the WBC Silver belt November 25th against Danny Gonzalez. Under the guidance of my coach, Adam Quitt, I am fully prepared. I’m thankful for all the support from Ken Casey and Murphy’s Boxing.

“We are excited about our new relationship with Star Boxing and Joe DeGuardia and believe together we will accomplish big things in the sport of boxing to come.”

Gonzalez, however, plans to keep his perfect record intact.

“When you work as hard as I do, victory is the only result,” Gonzalez said. “90 percent, grind 10 percent rest. I will not be denied.

“It’s Rooster time.”

“Slugfest at the Sun” airs Friday, Dec. 3 on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Star Boxing