MMA Fighter Scores Ridiculous Video Game Knockout In His Amateur Debut

Who says UFC gets all the best MMA knockouts?

Well, Dana White’s juggernaut certainly leads the world jaw-dropping highlights, but underground amateur circuits can hold their own, too.

Case and point: British MMA fighter Ollie Flint, who recently scored an unreal, “Mortal Kombat”-style knockout victory in his amateur debut at Shock N’ Awe 26 in Portsmouth, England. Watch flint drop Aaron gay with this brutal first-round head kick:

Wow.

So how does this knockout stack up with some of the other jaw-dropping MMA finishes we’ve seen recently?

Well, it was pretty devastating, but we’re not sure it tops Cosmo Alexandre’s insane sweep foot in China, or Hussam Qashou’s ridiculous head kick while laying on his back in Kuwait City.