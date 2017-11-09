DFS Week 10 Lineup: Best Plays, Value Picks For Daily Fantasy Football

Congratulations, you made it!
The worst of the NFL’s bye week slate is over, as only four teams are inactive in Week 10 after a total of 12 clubs took Weeks 8 and 9 off. That means there’s a bigger player pool to choose from this weekend, and more guys who can transform your lineup from a pretender to a contender.
Here are our top plays and value picks at every position for Week 10’s Sunday action.
QUARTERBACK
Best play: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys. Prescott is our top QB for the second straight week, and with good reason: After tallying three total touchdowns in Week 9, he gets another great matchup against an Atlanta Falcons defense that’s allowed at least 18 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks three games in a row.
Value pick: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. FitzMagic is back! Jameis Winston’s replacement faces his former team Sunday, and while the Bucs will probably lose, you know he’ll chuck 30 passes while mixing in a few touchdowns, especially against the porous New York Jets secondary.
RUNNING BACK
Best play: Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers. Bell is the clear-cut No. 1 back this week, and it’s not close. The Indianapolis Colts have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, and Bell will be fed often if Pittsburgh gets ahead early.
Value pick: Orleans Darkwa, New York Giants. Darwka has been productive with limited touches, but the Giants’ inability to stay in games keeps forcing them to abandon the run. That could change Sunday against the 0-8 San Francisco 49ers, who could help Darwka replicate a performance similar to his 21-carry, 117-yard effort in Week 6.
WIDE RECEIVER
Best play: Antonio Brown, Steelers. The Colts surprisingly releasing cornerback Vontae Davis shows you where this secondary is right now. Brown should have no problem getting his as the No. 1 option in Pittsburgh’s passing game.
Value pick: Robby Anderson, New York Jets. How’s this for a stat: The Bucs have allowed at least 10 fantasy points to 14 different receivers through their first eight games. Anderson is on a roll with TDs in three straight games and is a great value play in Tampa Bay.
TIGHT END
Best play: Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots. The Denver Broncos continue to struggle against tight ends, and they’ll face the best one in football coming off his bye week. Even in Denver, Gronkowski is a cut above the competition.
Value pick: Cameron Brate, Buccaneers. Fitzpatrick needs a new top target with Mike Evans out due to suspension. How about Brate, his fellow Harvard alum, who should see an uptick in targets versus a Jets defense that’s allowed six scores to opposing tight ends this season?
DEFENSE
Best play: Jacksonville Jaguars. This isn’t the friendliest matchup, but the Jaguars have been one of the most consistent defenses in fantasy. They should be another safe bet against Philip Rivers and the erratic Los Angeles Chargers.
Value pick: Chicago Bears. Aaron Rodgers, Brett Hundley is not. The Green Bay Packers are a shell of themselves on offense with Hundley under center, and the Bears posted 30(!) fantasy points in their last game at Soldier Field. Sign us up.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
