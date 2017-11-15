DFS Week 11 Lineup: Best Plays, Value Picks For Daily Fantasy Football

If you can’t find enough talent in this week’s player pool, that’s your own fault.
Only four NFL teams are on byes in Week 11, and three of them — the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers — rank in the bottom third of the league in total yards and points scored per game.
In short: There’s plenty of firepower to go around this weekend, and picking the right combination of stars could help you cash in big-time.
Here are our top plays and value picks at every position for Week 11.
QUARTERBACK
Best play: Tom Brady, New England Patriots. Never doubt Touchdown Tom. Brady tossed three TD passes against the supposedly fearsome Denver Broncos last week and faces an Oakland Raiders unit that allowed 311 passing yards and three scores to Smokin’ Jay Cutler in Week 9.
Value pick: Jay Cutler, Miami Dolphins. Speaking of Smokin’ Jay… The NFL’s favorite disinterested uncle has five touchdown passes in his last five games, making him an enticing play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 27th-ranked pass defense.
RUNNING BACK
Best play: Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams. Yes, the Minnesota Vikings have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. But Gurley has been a matchup beater all season, and Sean McVay will find a way to get him involved.
Value pick: James White, Patriots. The Raiders have allowed a whopping 32 receptions to running backs over the last four weeks. That’s music to Josh McDaniels’ ears. Patriots’ offensive coordinator likely will involve White heavily in the passing game, making him a great high-ceiling PPR play.
WIDE RECEIVER
Best play: Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints. New Orleans’ resurgent run game hasn’t stopped Thomas from getting his. Drew Brees’ favorite target has at least seven catches in four straight games and faces a Washington Redskins defense that just got torched by Case Keenum and the Vikings.
Value pick: Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens’ passing attack doesn’t score anyone, but Maclin is quarterback Joe Flacco’s No. 1 option, and Baltimore could be airing it out versus the Green Bay Packers, who have allowed 10-plus fantasy points to seven receivers in the last three weeks.
TIGHT END
Best play: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs. This is a dream matchup for Kelce: The New York Giants have allowed a tight end to score in all 10 of their games this season. Expect Alex Smith to feed Kansas City’s leading pass-catcher early and often.
Value pick: Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati Bengals. The Denver Broncos’ secondary will be paying heavy attention to A.J. Green, allowing Kroft to roam free versus a defense that’s allowing the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.
DEFENSE
Best play: Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags were a little underwhelming last week, but we’re not giving up the faith. How could we when they’re playing the NFL’s only remaining winless team (Cleveland Browns) without its top offensive lineman (tackle Joe Thomas)?
Value pick: Los Angeles Chargers. The Buffalo Bills shockingly benched Tyrod Taylor on Thursday, which means rookie Nathan Peterman will make his first NFL start on the opposite coast against a decent Chargers secondary. Sounds like a recipe for some hiccups.
Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images
