Dwight Howard Couldn’t Get Enough Of Celtics Fans’ Ruthless Chant

Dwight Howard is no stranger to unpleasantries.

The veteran big man has developed a reputation as being one of the more unlikeable NBA players, and he often is informed of that in opposing arenas.

Howard felt the wrath of a rival fan base Friday night when the Charlotte Hornets took on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. While C’s fans were relatively easy on Howard to start the game, their ire grew after the eight-time All-Star mixed things up with Marcus Smart.

Dwight Howard and Marcus Smart going at it tonight. #BBALLiN pic.twitter.com/VPSdvEAKH3 — BBALLiN (@BBALLiNcenter) November 11, 2017

From there, the Boston faithful serenaded the Hornets center with a “Howard sucks!” chant. But instead of paying no attention like most players do, Howard served as an orchestra conductor, inviting C’s fans to continue the chant.

Dwight Howard having a little fun with the crowd's "HOW-ARD SUCKS!" chant. pic.twitter.com/1IcN0wGOzo — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) November 11, 2017

Howard probably found the moment pretty funny, but we doubt he was laughing after the Celtics erased an 18-point deficit en route to a 90-87 victory.

