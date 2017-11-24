Even Tom Brady Gets Carried Away When It Comes To Thanksgiving Feasting

Thanksgiving is the ultimate cheat day for everyone, Tom Brady included.

The New England Patriots quarterback is notorious for his strict plant-based diet, but even he makes exceptions from time to time. And on Turkey Day, Brady couldn’t help but make an old favorite while getting a little nostalgic.

In a social media post Thursday night, the Patriots QB gave thanks to his friends, family and fans while also channeling his late grandmother as he pitched in with the Thanksgiving feast.

Our biscuit master Mr @tombrady and his sous chef ❤️👼🏼 O mestre dos biscoitos @tombrady com sua sous chefe. A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

Of course, there’s always the chance Brady made those biscuits as clean as possible, and the butter and syrup he mentioned are some sort of healthy alternative to the real thing. But we’re hoping that even someone like Brady is able to put the diet aside just for one day like all the rest of us.

Maybe opposing defenses should start trying to distract Brady with biscuits … it can’t go any worse than what they’re already trying.