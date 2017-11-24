Patriots Practice Report: Status Of Four Players In Doubt For Week 12

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots reserve tight end Martellus Bennett’s status is in doubt for Sunday’s Week 12 matchup with the Miami Dolphins after missing two consecutive practices.

Bennett, who has shoulder and hamstring injuries, was present for practice Friday after missing Thursday’s session. Center David Andrews (illness), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) and wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) also weren’t present for the start of practice.

The Patriots have tight ends Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister on their roster to take over Bennett’s limited role in the offense. If Andrews can’t play, then Ted Karras would fill in at center. We’ll likely see LaAdrian Waddle in place of Cannon at right tackle and Phillip Dorsett and Danny Amendola taking on more snaps at receiver with Hogan almost certainly out.

